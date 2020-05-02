Disney World Trespasser Arrested for Trespassing on Discovery Island

Walt Disney World is locked up tight as a drum during the coronavirus pandemic, but apparently that wasn't tight enough for a dude to make Discovery Island his home.

The Alabama man, 42-year-old Richard McGuire, was arrested after Disney security eyed him camping out on the island.

Here's the thing. Discovery Island has been closed since 1999. Disney has changed its use to a wildlife park, but the various buildings on the island have remained intact. He was staying in one of the buildings when security found him.

McGuire was camping on the Island since Tuesday, but at some point, security realized something was up. They pulled out their bullhorns and ordered him to come out, but there was no response. The effort was then buttressed with boats, a helicopter and foot patrol.

McGuire said he was "unaware" he was trespassing, despite the numerous "No Trespassing" signs plastered near the island.

The Alabama resident now faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Even worse, he's been banned from all Disney parks.