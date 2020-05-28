'Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore Apologizes for George Floyd Rant After Backlash

Play video content

Shameik Moore is trying to clarify his controversial remarks about the George Floyd killing and police brutality ... after his rant sparked backlash and outrage.

The actor -- best known for his work as the voice of Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" -- says he's sorry for offending folks Thursday in the black community with several heated tweets.

Shameik weighed in on the Floyd killing by saying the black community needs to learn how to deal with police better, and stop blaming everything on racism.

He also called out the community for black-on-black violence, suggesting that's the bigger problem African-Americans need to tackle.

Shameik didn't call for an end to police violence, instead asked if the black community could find ways to avoid being killed or hunted. Saying, he wants to see how they can help stop these recurring incidents.

He does say "power-hungry policemen" should be reprimanded and punished for their behavior and treatment of blacks, but adds folks have been hoping for better treatment since before he was born, and not much has changed.

Shameik says he gave his take on the situation after seeing a video of a young black man "barking" at a cop, and simply wanted to start a conversation on how to de-escalate interactions with police.