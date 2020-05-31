Jet Ski Grads Get Diplomas Coronavirus Pandemic Style

It's a clever and memorable way to get your right of passage during a pandemic ... diplomas delivered to grads on jet skis!!!

It went down Saturday in Florida. Graduating seniors hopped on their jet skis and got their prized certificates.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

To show they are people of responsibility, the seniors from the Somerset Island Prep school wore life jackets underneath their gowns.

The principal was safely planted on a nearby boat, bestowing the diplomas on graduates -- with the help of a pole -- as they coasted by.

The principal said, “This final ceremony for our seniors represents the same theme that has played out throughout the entirety of their time at Island Prep,” adding, “That no barrier is too large to overcome and that through creativity and hard work we can overcome any challenge.”