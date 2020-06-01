Conor McGregor Eats Dead Bees Out Of Jar ... 'What The F**k Is This?!'

Play video content Breaking News

Here's video of Conor McGregor eating bees straight out of a jar ... all while saying what everyone else is thinking -- "WHAT THE F**K IS THIS?!?!?"

It's unclear why the UFC superstar decided on the unique snack Monday morning ... but the video of his chow down is pretty wild.

Check out the jar the Champ Champ opens up ... it's straight-up dead bees -- and on the label, it says they're flavored with macadamia nuts from Australia and Jamaican pepper.

You can see in the clip ... Conor ain't exactly stoked to taste the insects -- and when he accidentally drops some on his stomach, it'll send a shiver down your spine!!

It's also pretty hilarious when he asks his infant son if he wants a piece of the snack ... 'cause Baby McGregor wants ZERO PART of it all!!

As for how they tasted ... it didn't seem too awful -- at least judging by Conor's reaction -- 'cause after he finished chomping down, he had a very "meh" reaction.