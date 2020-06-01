UFC's Jon Jones Confronts Vandals In New Mexico, 'Give Me The Spray Can'

Play video content Breaking News

Jon Jones is pissed off -- so he took to the streets of Albuquerque to confront vandals Sunday face-to-face ... and the video is intense.

You can see the UFC light heavyweight champion go right up to two masked people and demand they hand over their spray cans immediately.

Jon is 6'4", 205 pounds and arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time -- so yeah, the vandals listened and handed the cans right over.

After the incident, Jones went to social media to vent ..."Is this shit even about George Floyd anymore," Jones wrote ..."Why the f*ck are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!??"

"As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse."