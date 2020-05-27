UFC's Jon Jones Says Choke Used On George Floyd Is 'Worse Than Torture'

Breaking News

UFC superstar Jon Jones is FURIOUS over the killing of George Floyd -- saying the police officer used a move called a "blood choke" ... and it's worse than torture.

"Anyone who has practiced the very basics of jujitsu recognizes a [blood choke] when they see this," Jones said.

"That was as clear as day murder, torture."

FYI, a blood choke is a stranglehold in which key arteries and jugular veins are constricted, cutting off blood flow to the brain ... as opposed to an air choke, which restricts breathing.

Jones -- who's been a top mixed martial artist for decades -- didn't stop there.

"That whole if you can talk you can breathe crap is bullsh*t. What that man went through was worse than drowning."

"I wouldn't wish the way George Floyd was murdered on my worst enemy. That officer applied just enough pressure to keep him alive for almost six minutes in that chokehold."

"In all my years of fighting I can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything close to that level of torture."

"There needs to be a nationwide policy change. When a man is in handcuffs and is screaming that he cannot breathe. Get the f*ck off his chest and/or neck. If you can't hold a man who is in handcuffs down by his feet you’re a p*ssy and probably shouldn’t be wearing that badge."

George Floyd was killed on May 25 when 4 police officers resounded to a "forgery in progress" call in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

During the incident, one of the officers put his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 MINUTES, despite his pleas that he couldn't breathe.