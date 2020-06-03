Henry Cejudo Says He's In Talks To Fight Ryan Garcia In Saudi Arabia

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Henry Cejudo is DEAD SERIOUS about boxing Ryan Garcia ... and says there's already been talk about money and a location for the scrap.

TMZ Sports talked to 33-year-old Cejudo -- fresh off his UFC retirement -- and Triple C made it clear his ongoing beef with 21-year-old Garcia ain't just for the Gram ... he legit wants to box the undefeated pugilist.

"I really don't think [Ryan Garcia's] that good. I really don't, and I think with a proper team, the right game plan, I believe I can make him bend the knee in front of Oscar De La Hoya," Cejudo tells us.

"I feel like I have the tools, the power, the strength, the experience and we wanna make this happen."

But, this ain't just a pipe dream ... Cejudo says his team has already been in talks with promoters, and the cash and location are there to make this super fight a reality.

Henry says the fight could go down in Saudi Arabia ... adding, "We got the money guy that's willing to pay both of us. It's just up to little Ryan candy Garcia to sign that contract."

FYI -- Saudi Arabia is becoming a big player in the boxing world ... and even hosted 2019's blockbuster rematch, Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz II.

The trash talk didn't stop there ... Henry also sent a message to King Ry.

"Ryan Garcia, you absolutely make me sick man. I would make you bend the knee so quick, you have no idea. You can throw about 100 punches, but it only takes one of mine to make you bend the knee, so sign the contract baby!"

Play video content

Remember, Garcia recently told us he too is serious about boxing Cejudo ... and is even interested in an MMA bout with the future Hall of Famer.