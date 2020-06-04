Detained Woman Hilariously Singing at Cop Gets Remixed

Play video content

"You about to lose yo job, 'cause you are detaining me, for nothing!!!"

That's the hilarious freestyle one woman dropped off the dome while getting detained by a police officer ... and the viral video is already getting the meme treatment and a super cool remix!

The clip of a woman in police custody in "Somewhere, USA" started spreading like wildfire Wednesday on social media, and while the original version is gold ... the remix that dropped Thursday is platinum!!!

A cool cat by the name of Random J Pop just popped out the remix, adding a bumping beat to the woman's catchy little ditty ... and ya gotta give them both a listen. The lyrics are great, the tune is catchy, and the best part ... she even has her own dance!!! Watch, 'cause even the cop had to laugh.

Again, no clue where, when or why the woman was in custody -- all that really matters is, "You gotta git this dance!"