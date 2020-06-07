White Cops & Civilians Wash Black Protesters' Feet, Seek Forgiveness

Here's an example of true healing playing out in a very biblical sense -- a group of white police officers and other community members came together to wash their black brother's and sister's feet ... and asked for forgiveness.

Check out this moving scene that was captured Saturday in Cary, North Carolina ... where, during BLM demonstrations, a handful of white folks came together to clean the feet of black religious leaders, while offering a prayer repenting for the sins inflicted on black people at large.

White protesters wash the feet of black protest organizers and beg for forgiveness in Cary, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/SbZFZjbOLq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 7, 2020 @stillgray

There's one man with a megaphone leading the prayer, and he acknowledges there's one race of people ... going on to ask for forgiveness for their white ancestors enslaving, mistreating and oppressing African-Americans.