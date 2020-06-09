Attorney for Ex-Cop in George Floyd Murder Outrageously Says Citizens Should Have Intervened
6/9/2020 7:48 AM PT
The attorney for one of the cops charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of George Floyd made a shocking, ridiculous claim -- that the civilian bystanders who watched Floyd die should have intervened. But, that argument will backfire in spectacular fashion.
Earl Gray, the lawyer for fired officer and current defendant Thomas Lane, told Chris Cuomo on CNN Monday night ... if the bystanders were so outraged they should have stepped in. Cuomo was indignant ... the notion bystanders would intervene against four armed police officers is outrageous.
Think about it though ... what Gray is conceding is that there was clear excessive force -- otherwise, why would he advocate for civilian intervention? If there is clear excessive force -- which there was -- then his client would have a greater duty than any civilian to stop it. To yank Derek Chauvin off George Floyd ... and that's precisely the reason Thomas Lane was charged.
George Floyd's murder has changed a lot in the country, but it has clearly not changed the way cops continue to defend themselves against brutality claims. The notion citizens have some culpability is outrageous, but it's not shocking cops and their lawyers are trying to deflect blame.
