Terrell Owens Leading ‘March & Kneel’ for Kaepernick ... Rally in L.A.

Exclusive

Terrell Owens is hitting the streets of Los Angeles again ... this time, for Colin Kaepernick.

The Hall of Famer is heading a "march and kneel" rally in Inglewood, CA in the hopes of putting pressure on NFL teams to sign Colin to a roster for the 2020 season.

The march is also being led by Kappa Alpha Psi -- the fraternity that Kaepernick joined while he was a student at University of Nevada, Reno.

The marchers -- who are calling themselves Kappas for Kaepernick -- plan to dempnstrate at 12:07 PM.

Remember, back in 2019 ... when Kaepernick held a workout for NFL teams, there was a group of proud Kappas showing their support right outside of the practice field.

As for TO, he's been very vocal about expressing his opinions on the racial injustice in America -- and led chants at a Black Lives Matter rally in L.A. over the weekend.

As we previously reported, Kaepernick is working out and training daily in the hopes of playing in the NFL in 2020 ... and has gotten support from respected players like Carlos Hyde and Malcolm Jenkins.