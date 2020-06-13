NFL's Demario Davis Says Black Players Should Advise Where $250 Mil Donation Goes

Black Players Should Have Say On Where Money Goes

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

New Orleans Saints star linebacker Demario Davis is praising the NFL for its $250 million donation to help fight social injustice ... but says black players should have a say in where the money ends up.

"We as players, it's our responsibility to hold the league accountable to make sure that we have real action," 31-year-old Davis tells TMZ Sports.

"The players come from these communities so we know how to help change them."

Davis continues ... "With a contribution as large as $250 million, I think there are systems that can go into place to help -- along with black players -- to change black communities."

"So, working together on that, that's definitely a conversation that I want to be a part of."

For its part, the NFL says it HAS been working with current and former players to "identify and work with programs that address criminal justice reform, police reform and economic and educational advancement for African Americans."

Clearly, Davis wants to be a part of that group moving forward.

As for working directly with Roger Goodell, Davis is open to that, too -- even praising the NFL Commish for the work he's put in behind the scenes.

"One thing I can say about Roger is he has constantly tried to be a liaison in conversations between players and owners. The extent of that conversation we will see going forward. But, I think it's a tremendous opportunity, but that's just words so far, we'll see what kind of actions come from it."

We also asked Demario if Colin Kaepernick should be back in the league -- and you gotta hear what he has to say about that.

There's more ... Demario is currently in Minnesota, where he visited the George Floyd memorial at the site where he was killed.

Play video content TMZSports.com

"To be at that spot, it just did something to me -- to say like I'm here in this moment that change is actually happening. It was just a powerful experience."

Davis is currently on a tour promoting his book "The Unsuccessful Champion" -- explaining, "I think that's about overcoming adversity and understanding that it's not about what happened to you, its all about how you respond to it."

"That's life."