National Parks Spending Big to Combat COVID for Safe Reopening

Exclusive

Anyone ready to park their asses at a National Park can rest assured ... their tax dollars will be hard at work protecting them from COVID-19.

That's right ... the National Park Service is doing everything it can to make sure visitors have what they need at their disposal to stem the spread of the coronavirus. TMZ got just over $100k in receipts to show how the NPS prepped to get some of its most popular parks retrofitted.

According to federal docs ... the agency spent the money on new cleaning supplies, porta-potties, hand washing stations and, get this, even self-cleaning garbage cans!!! We know these expenses are related to the pandemic because they're categorized under "National Interest Item - Covid 19 2020."

These docs were all filed within the last couple of weeks as national parks begin to open again. According to docs, Yellowstone National Park alone received $48,421 for portable toilets and wash station rentals. Here's how some other parks used the money:

- Lake Mead: $31,536 on pin pads/barcode scanners

- Mount Rushmore: $7,680 on portable toilet needs

- Alaska Regional National Park Office: $8,677 cleaning and sanitizing mountain cans

- Arizona's Agate Bridge: $5,948 funding due to social distancing for landscaping