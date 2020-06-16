Giants' Aldrick Rosas Arrested For Hit-&-Run, Allegedly T-Boned Car And Ran

Exclusive

New York Giants star kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday after allegedly T-boning a car and fleeing the scene ... and cops believe alcohol was involved, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement officials say witnesses saw the 25-year-old -- who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- going around 100 MPH and driving erratically at around 8:25 a.m. in Chico, Calif., when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light.

Cops say he plowed straight into the side of a pickup at the intersection ... but kept on driving, despite disabling the vehicle he struck.

Cops say Rosas' black Chevrolet SUV broke down shortly after the crash ... but claim witnesses saw the NFL player exit the ride and run.

Law enforcement officials tell us when officers arrived on scene ... they launched an investigation -- and say they eventually found Rosas walking near the crash site.

According to cops, Rosas' hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood when they stopped him for questioning.

Cops say after Rosas admitted to being the registered owner of the SUV ... they took him to a nearby medical center for evaluation before eventually booking him at the Butte County Jail.

We're told Rosas was booked on a hit-and-run charge, as well as driving on a suspended license.

Cops also say they believe alcohol impairment was a factor in the alleged incident ... and say an investigation is ongoing.

We've reached out to Rosas and the Giants for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

Rosas has been a STUD for the G-Men since joining the team in 2017 ... making 62 of his 75 field goal attempts.