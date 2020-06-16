OSU's Mike Gundy 'Disgusted' With OAN's BLM Coverage ... Apologizes For Shirt

Play video content Breaking News

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy says he's "disgusted" with OAN's coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement ... and is apologizing for promoting the far-right network on his shirt.

Gundy was pictured wearing the pro-Trump outlet's logo on his shirt while on a fishing trip last week ... which sparked outrage with star players like Chuba Hubbard, who threatened to boycott the school.

Gundy says he met with his team on Tuesday to address the issue ... and now understands he screwed up.

"Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and has team members," Gundy said in a video posted on his Twitter. "They helped me see through their eyes how the t-shirt affected their hearts."

"Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me."

"I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days."

Gundy added ... "Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me. These meetings with our team have been eye-opening and will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football."

"I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State family near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward."

Gundy also addressed the shirt issue in a video on Monday ... vowing to help change the culture at OSU.

The apology has been well-received with his star players ... with Hubbard tweeting, "A step in the right direction."