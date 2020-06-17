Soccer's Tyrell Robinson Pleads Guilty In Child Sex Case, Alleged 14-Yr-Old Victim
Soccer's Tyrell Robinson Pleads Guilty In Child Sex Case Alleged 14-Yr-Old Victim
6/17/2020 11:34 AM PT
Tyrell Robinson -- a former winger for legendary soccer club Arsenal -- is now facing prison time after pleading guilty to allegations he performed sexual acts with a 14-year-old.
22-year-old Robinson, according to multiple reports, showed up to Bradford Crown Court in England on Tuesday to fess up to the charges.
The ex-Bradford City player reportedly admitted to engaging in sexual activities back in August 2018 with a 14-year-old ... while also admitting he made and distributed an indecent picture of a child as well.
It should be noted Robinson did DENY a charge in court that he distributed an indecent photo of a child back in 2017 ... and prosecutors are not moving forward with that charge.
But, a judge told him he now faces time behind bars over his guilty pleas ... saying incarceration will be on the table at a sentencing hearing at a later date.
Details surrounding the alleged 2018 incident with the 14-year-old are unclear ... but authorities said early in the case they were hitting Robinson with an "engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child" charge.
Robinson, who will reportedly be on a sex offenders' registry after his guilty pleas, was seen leaving court in a black mask and red, puffy jacket.
The former Arsenal player had a very promising start to his career on the international pitch ... before criminal charges ultimately derailed his tenure as a pro player.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.