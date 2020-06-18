Rob Gronkowski Kisses New Buccaneers Uniform, 'That Is Beautiful'

It was love at first sight for Rob Gronkowski and his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers unis ... with the superstar giving his threads a big ol' kiss after getting his hands on 'em for the first time.

It's been a rough week for New England fans -- first, the Bucs showed off their new quarterback, Tom Brady, in a non-Patriots jersey for the first time in 20 YEARS.

It was Gronk's turn on Thursday ... with the tight end donning his new uniform, which continues to pile on the pain for Pats Nation.

The Bucs shared video of the moment Gronk saw his threads in person for the first time ... and the dude fell head-over-heels.

"That is beautiful," Gronk says ... "Wow, that's real nice."

Of course, Gronk retired after the 2018 season ... but is making a comeback with his boy, TB12, in Tampa.

But, Gronk won't get back to business without one final party -- he's hosting a VIRTUAL bash with his buddy Shaquille O'Neal to raise money for the NAACP and the Boys And Girls Club.

Gronk and Shaq are planning to face off in a bunch of challenges -- including a dance-off -- with special guests DaBaby, Diplo, Carnage and more ... so yeah, it's a party.