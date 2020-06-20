Woman Shot in Atlanta During Rayshard Brooks Protest

Play video content Regg Inkagnedo

A woman was shot in the leg during a protest Friday night near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back and killed.

The protest, which was held on Juneteenth, was peaceful until suddenly, shots rang out. Eyewitnesses say they heard around 20 shots, and you can certainly hear a number of them in the video.

The woman who was shot was conscious and her injuries seem to be non-life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

It was the third shooting in Atlanta Friday night, as the city grapples with the tragic death of Rayshard Brooks and the arrests of the 2 officers.

Breaking: Atlanta Police have 1 protester in custody after a shooting during a protest at Ponce & Monroe. Witnesses say a man upset by protesters blocking an intersection grabbed a weapon out of his car. One protester was then arrested for shooting at that man, police say. pic.twitter.com/qtEWpgHuwL — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 20, 2020 @MattWSB