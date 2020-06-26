Brett Favre Praised By LeRoy Butler as Best Teammate Ever, Race Didn't Matter

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Pretty cool emotional moment from two Green Bay Packers legends ...

Long story short, we were talking with LeRoy Butler about race issues in the NFL when he brought up Brett Favre as an example of a perfect teammate.

So, we played the video for Brett ... and man, it got misty real quick!

"He was the best teammate, in my opinion, ever and probably in all of sports because nothing bothered him -- especially not color, especially not a guy's religion or sexuality or anything like that," Butler said.

"We had a teammate, Esera Tuaolo (who is openly gay) ... we love Esera. It didn't matter what you were, we just saw one color and that was Green and Gold."

"That's pretty much Brett Favre and that's the reason why this state pretty much and all his teammates love him."

Of course, ya gotta see Brett's reaction to the whole thing -- it's clear Butler's words meant a lot.

"I love my teammates," Favre said ... "I didn't see color."

"I loved LeRoy. We had something special here. We had the chemistry and it wasn't about black and white. We laughed, we had fun together, we fought together, we cried together, we lost together. Obviously ... won a Super Bowl together."

"He's telling the truth. I would have done anything for my teammates."