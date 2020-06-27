NFL's Maurkice Pouncey Drops $5.4 Mil on Sick Waterfront Florida Mansion

... I Got My Own Dock!!!

Welp, this is awesome.

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey just copped himself a new piece of real estate ... waterfront property in Fort Lauderdale and it's huuuuuuuge.

The 3-story home is 7,000 square feet -- with 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms (that's 9 total toilets for all you mathletes out there), game room, bar, pool, etc.

There's also an ELEVATOR in the house -- in case Pouncey doesn't feel like walking up the stairs.

The rooftop terrace is sick. The private dock is sick. The kitchen is sick. The closets are sick.

We like the house. A lot.

The Listing agents who represented the property were Peter Barkin and Mark Gilman of the Barkin-Gilman Group | Compass. The Buyer’s agent who represented Maurkice was Adam Burke of Grandiose Real Estate, Inc.

30-year-old Pouncey has reportedly made more than $66 mil during his 10-year NFL career.