The Fat Jewish Helping People Fix Neglected Nails in Pandemic

The Fat Jewish is tired of seeing people's janky-ass fingernails at socially-distanced parties, so he's inviting New Yorkers to pamper themselves ... on his dime!!!

We got the Instagram icon in Brooklyn, where he was giving out free manicures to folks on the street ... and his operation looks like it could be a future model for coronavirus-safe nail salons.

The Fat Jewish says he's seeing lots of funky fingernails in the Big Apple ... which is, of course, collateral damage of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, he put on his thinking yarmulke cap and came up with this nail salon on wheels.

It's pretty cool ... you just wait in line with your face covering, 6-feet apart, of course, walk up to the PPE-laden nail technician, stick your neglected hands through a couple holes in the glass and voila!