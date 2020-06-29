NBA's J.R. Smith Signing With Lakers For Bubble Restart, Reuniting with LeBron

Breaking News

Bust out the Henny ... J.R. Smith is signing with the L.A. Lakers!!!

The 34-year-old vet is joining with his old pal, LeBron James, and Co. for a title run to finish the 2020 season ... finalizing a contract right before Tuesday's deadline.

Smith is stepping in for Avery Bradley, who opted out of the Orlando restart due to family concerns.

Of course, the last time J.R. and LeBron were in the Finals together back in 2018, this happened:

But, all joking aside -- Smith was a huge part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship team and averages 12.5 points for his career ... so it's an important pick-up for L.A.

And, if you're worried about how J.R. has been keeping himself in shape -- don't worry, he's got in plenty of cardio beating up alleged vandals on the streets of L.A.

