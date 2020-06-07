J.R. Smith Criminal Charges Unlikely ... Over L.A. Beatdown

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

J.R. Smith will likely NOT be hit with criminal charges for beating the hell out of an alleged vandal in an incident caught on video, multiple sources involved with the situation tell TMZ Sports.

We broke the story ... the NBA player went ballistic on a man he claimed vandalized his truck during a wild looting spree in Los Angeles on May 30.

Smith later called the incident a "random act of stupidness" and said he regretted his actions.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the victim has not gone to police -- no report has been filed -- and, at this point, we're told it seems highly unlikely that will happen.

Our sources tell us without a victim coming forward, there's no way for prosecutors to even attempt to levy charges against the 34-year-old.

As we previously reported, Smith essentially described the incident as Street Justice shortly after the attack ... saying he whooped the man's ass for smashing a window on his truck.