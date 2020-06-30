Jennifer Garner, Snooki Among Celebs Celebrating Pride 2020
Jennifer Garner, Snooki Celebs Celebrate Pride Month 2020 ... Masking in the Glory!!!
6/30/2020 12:40 AM PT
The last day of Pride Month is upon us ... and even though the pandemic tried to rain on the pride parade, celebs still came out in droves of rainbow to show their love.
Jennifer Garner, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Laverne Cox, Sarah Hyland and Billy Porter are just some of the TONS of celebs who draped themselves in rainbow attire to celebrate the occasion.
Check out the pics ... Jennifer hugged a colorful tree, Snooki hosted a crew at her shop in NJ and Laverne may as well have been a walking rainbow flag. Billy Porter wore a shirt with a rainbow on it with the words emblazoned "Gay AF." John Stamos commemorated the month with a new hairdo and one helluva accessory on his lip.
Pride Month ends weeks after the LGBTQ+ community celebrated a HUGE victory, courtesy of the Supreme Court ... after it ruled federal law protects gay and transgender people from workplace discrimination. And, ya can't forget about SpongeBob SquarePants too!!!
