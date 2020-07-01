MLS Says 'Fyre Fest' Sandwich Pics Are BS, Not From Disney Bubble!

Exclusive Details

Major League Soccer says its players are NOT getting the Fyre Festival treatment inside the Disney bubble -- claiming the players who posted sad sandwich pics weren't even in the U.S. during that meal!

Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez posted a pic Tuesday showing an "MLS Is Back" In-Room dining menu which describes some delicious-looking, expensive food options ($65 for lunch!) ... cut next to an unimpressive sando in a brown box.

He tweeted out, "Yummm" ... leading people to believe the widely-touted Disney bubble was looking more like a sham than a glamorous experience.

Omar's teammate Eriq Zavaleta added fuel to the fire by posting another unappetizing sandwich pic. Not a great look.

But, reps for MLS tell us ... when the players took the pics, they were at a quarantine hotel in Toronto where they were required to stay for 10 to 12 hours until they were cleared to travel to Orlando.

There is basic food service at the quarantine hotel -- like sandwiches, etc -- but since it's essentially a layover hotel, the food service isn't as robust.

Once players arrive in Orlando, it's a completely different story.

We're told players will get "banquet meal" service served in their club meal rooms -- and so far, the feedback on the food has been super positive.

Also, all players will have access to 4 restaurants in the bubble -- including Shula’s Steak House, Todd English Bluezoo, Il Mulino, and Kimonos sushi restaurant.

We're also told, "Players do not pay for meals."