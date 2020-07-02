NFL to Reportedly Play Black National Anthem Before Week 1 Games

Breaking News

The NFL is planning to make a huge statement when the season kicks off ... with the league reportedly deciding to play the Black national anthem before every Week 1 game.

"Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing" -- which is often referred to as the black national anthem -- will be played before the "Star-Spangled Banner" prior to every game in the first week of the season, according to ESPN.

It was originally written as a poem by African-American civil rights leader James Weldon Johnson in 1899 -- and later set to music by his brother John Rosamond Johnson.

It was first performed in public as part of a celebration of Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday on February 12, 1900, according to the NAACP.

Several NBA teams have played the song during Black History Month over the years -- and Beyonce famously performed part of it during her iconic Coachella performance in 2018.

Of course, Roger Goodell recently apologized for the way the league handled the Colin Kaepernick-led anthem protests ... and vowed to help spread awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Along with making a statement against racism, the league also vowed to donate $250 million to social justice organizations.

The NFL is also considering adding names of victims of police brutality to uniforms with helmet decals or jersey patches.