Novak Djokovic and Wife Say They Beat COVID-19 after Doomed Tennis Tourney

Finally, some good news for Novak Djokovic -- the tennis star and his wife have seemingly beaten COVID-19 ... just 10 days after announcing they tested positive.

The #1 ranked player in the world has been under fire after hosting a tennis tourney in Croatia last month with essentially ZERO social distancing efforts. He also hit the nightclubs with several participants.

Several people involved later tested positive for COVID-19 ... including Novak, his wife and other tennis pros.

But now, Novak's media team says his family is in the clear-- "Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade."

Novak -- who insisted he never displayed coronavirus symptoms -- later apologized for his actions.

"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine."

"We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met."