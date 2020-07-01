U.S. Surgeon General Urges Americans To Wear Masks, Do It For College Football!

U.S. Surgeon General Urges Face Coverings ... Do It For College Football!!!
7/1/2020 11:51 AM PT
"If you want the return of college football this year, wear a face covering."
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is using future Saturday gamedays to try to get Americans to start consistently wearing masks ... saying straight-up if people do it, college football can come back.
Adams made the comments Tuesday ... saying nose-and-mouth coverings are proven to help slow the spread of coronavirus -- and could be the key to football returning in the fall.
"Please, please, please wear a face covering when you go out in public," Adams said. "It is not an inconvenience, it is not a suppression of your freedom. It actually is a vehicle to achieve our goals."
Adams added, "If you want to see North Carolina beat Duke in person this year, wear a face covering."
Clearly, the sports world agrees with the doc ... the Saints issued a mask PSA with Sean Payton this week -- writing with a photoshopped pic of their head coach, "Do your job."
Do Your Job 😷— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 29, 2020 @Saints
#MaskUpNOLA pic.twitter.com/ESVJKUA729
SERIOUSLY, WE NEED FOOTBALL BACK!!!
