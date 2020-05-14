WVU Prez Believes Football Will Happen In Fall, 'Even If I Have To Suit Up'

WVU Prez Gordon Gee Believes Football Will Happen In Fall 'Even If I Have To Suit Up'
5/14/2020 9:59 AM PT
Starting at middle linebacker for the West Virginia Mountaineers .... 76-year-old university president E. Gordon Gee!!!
The WVU president is adamant fans WILL have college football this season ... even if it means he's gotta take the field himself.
"We are gonna play football in the fall, I really do believe that," Gee told WOWK 13 in WV.
"Even if I have to suit up and I got my ankles taped, I'm ready to go in."
WVU President Dr. E. Gordon Gee: "We are going to play football in the Fall, even if I have to suit up."@WOWK13News @WestVirginiaU @WVUathletics #CollegeFootball #WVU @gordongee pic.twitter.com/YI5pTO3uGG— Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) May 14, 2020 @tarullotweets
Of course -- or at least we HOPE -- Gee is joking about playing (after all, the NCAA would throw a fit) ... but the prez gets real about the possibility of teams taking the field in a few months, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think, again, with everything ... we're going to do it -- based upon what is safe, what is healthy for our fans, what is healthy for our student-athletes but I do believe that we will play football."
It's an optimistic perspective ... but it's not a totally popular one. Remember, Kirk Herbstreit said he'd be SHOCKED if there was any college or NFL action in 2020 ... and he's not alone.
