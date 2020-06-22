Novak Djokovic Slammed For Shirtless Party ... Days Before Positive COVID Tests

Breaking News

Novak Djokovic is under fire for partying topless just days before his tennis tourney had a small coronavirus outbreak ... with one of Joker's peers calling the whole thing a "poor example."

Here's the deal ... the world's #1 ranked tennis player hosted a tournament in Croatia over the weekend but it was canceled before the final match because two of the tournament's stars contracted COVID-19.

As it turns out, one of the two guys who tested positive -- Grigor Dimitrov -- had been partying with Djokovic and several other famous tennis players at a Croatian hot spot just days before.

Check out video of the dudes posted to social media last week ... the men were dancing shirtless and raging their faces off -- with no masks or social distancing in sight.

But, when Dimitrov and another competitor, Borna Coric, tested positive ... the criticism for their big night out started rolling in.

Tennis stars all over bashed Djokovic for even trying to hold the tournament during a pandemic ... with Dan Evans going off over the clubbing in particular.

"Put it this way, I don’t think you should be having a players’ party and then dancing all over each other," Evans said. "He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it’s transpired."

Nick Kyrgios also chimed in on the event on Twitter on Monday, calling it a "boneheaded decision" to go forward with the tournament in the first place.

For his part, Djokovic has yet to release a statement on the backlash ... and is reportedly awaiting results of his own coronavirus test.