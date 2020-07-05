Celeb Chef Michael Chiarello Wants Spousal Support Lowered Due to COVID-19

Exclusive

Celeb chef Michael Chiarello's marriage is cooked -- he's filed for divorce -- and says the pandemic's making it impossible to meet his spousal support obligations.

The chef, known for appearing on "The Next Iron Chef" and hosting Food Network's 'Easy Entertaining,' filed to divorce Eileen Marie Gordon back in September 2019. It hasn't been finalized, but he says he's been paying informal spousal support of about $6,500 per month.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Michael wants that number reduced because the coronavirus has forced him to close all of his restaurants ... and his income is suffering.

Michael says his wife's also been affected by the pandemic. He paid her a compliment, saying ... "Just as the current pandemic has impacted me, the market for Eileen’s skills is temporarily affected by the closing of the economy. As the economy reopens, the market for her skills should be good. She is very smart and is a savvy senior-level marketer.”

Michael and Eileen have been married since July 12, 2003 -- and according to docs, their date of separation is TBD. Michael's asking for sole legal and physical custody of their 13-year-old son.

He's also asking the court to postpone a hearing about their financial issues, due to the pandemic.