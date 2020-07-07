MLS Postpones Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC Game Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Breaking News

The MLS' return ain't off to the best of starts ... the league just postponed its first game of its comeback tournament -- and it's all 'cause of positive coronavirus tests.

The soccer league announced Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC -- which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday -- is now being pushed back.

The league says five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19 after joining the MLS bubble in Orlando last week.

The MLS also says four additional Nashville SC players received inconclusive results on their tests and are awaiting further testing.

Of course, the league has struggled mightily with its comeback efforts so far ... FC Dallas had to withdraw from the competition completely on Monday after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus.

The MLS' reigning MVP, LAFC forward Carlos Vela, meanwhile, opted out of the rebooted season altogether earlier this week, citing the safety of his pregnant wife.