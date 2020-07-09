Steph Curry Spars With Canelo On Golf Course, You Got A Death Wish, Bro?!

Play video content Breaking News

Today we nearly said goodbye to Steph Curry's face ... the NBA superstar decided it was a good idea to spar with Canelo Alvarez on a golf course -- and it nearly cost him his forehead!

The hilarious/terrifying scene all went down at the Edgewood Tahoe resort in Lake Tahoe on Thursday ... when Canelo and Steph were getting in a practice round for this weekend's famous celeb American Century Championship tournament.

For some reason ... Curry decided to get in a little boxing lesson with Alvarez on one of the tee boxes -- and spoiler alert, it did not go well for the hooper.

Canelo danced around the 32-year-old for a couple seconds, before unleashing a violent jab that almost caught the Warriors star right between the eyes!!!

"Steph!" someone yelled off-camera. "You're supposed to move, dude!"

Yeah, no kidding!!!

Of course, the two were just playing around ... there's no bad blood between the boxing superstar and Curry -- the guys were all smiles and even posed for a photo after the play sesh.