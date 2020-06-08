Steph Curry Joins Anti-Trump Chant At Protest ... 'Donald Trump Has Got To Go!!!'

... 'Donald Trump Has Got To Go!!!'

Breaking News

"Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Donald Trump has got to go!"

Steph Curry joined in that chant during a protest in Palo Alto, Calif. this weekend ... making it crystal clear he believes the President is part of the problem in America.

The NBA superstar and his family have peacefully marched along Northern California streets several times in the last few days to protest against social injustices and police brutality.

The Currys made signs, walked miles and even participated in kneeling with the masses to show their unity in the fight against racism.

“Donald Trump has got to go”



Steph Curry marching in Palo Alto today. pic.twitter.com/gZx7Z4XcjU — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 6, 2020 @gswchris

But, perhaps Steph's loudest message came during a march Saturday ... when he appeared to not only scream an anti-Trump chant but possibly even lead it for the crowds around him as well.

Check out the video, the Golden State Warriors point guard knows he's on-camera ... but you can see, even with a mask on, Curry makes the chant loud and proud.

Of course, Curry's feelings on Trump were never exactly a secret ... he and his Warriors teammates (and head coach Steve Kerr) have continually expressed their negatives opinions of Donald, famously blowing off an invite to the White House for an NBA championship celebration in 2017.

As for the protests as a whole, Curry's wife, Ayesha, posted about the family's experiences on social media over the weekend, writing, "The kids are watching, listening and learning."

"What will you have them retain? Let’s get it right for them so they don’t have to for their children."