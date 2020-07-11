Disney World Reopens As COVID Cases Surge, Distancing Ain't Great

Disney World just reopened their doors to a couple major parks, and if you asked Goofy how the safety measures were going ... he'd probably say something like, "Oh, gawrsh."

The Mouse House welcomed back guests Saturday to both Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom -- Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios are to follow next week -- and on day 1 after being closed for months, the place didn't seem to fully have its act together.

The good news is that just about everyone -- including Disney staff -- were wearing face masks. The problem though ... lines to get in were incredibly long, and it didn't seem like too many people were properly practicing social distancing as they waited to gain entry.

Once inside, it looks like folks were able to spread out a bit more -- plus, they were doing temperature checks at the front gates ... so some reassurances there. Disney hasn't given any hard numbers, but word is they're limiting their park capacity by at least half.

Disney World employees cheering as people enter Magic Kingdom on opening day. Disney World really is the happiest place on Earth. pic.twitter.com/9ls3gM6Sg4 — KC (@kci2013) July 11, 2020 @kci2013

As for how things operate on the inside -- reports say they suspended firework shows and parades to avoid large crowds. Cast members and costumed characters are spread out -- but sure enough, it's the same Disney cheer you always get when roaming the grounds.

Unclear how they're running the rides -- if it's anything like how they're doing it in Shanghai ... each car will look considerably emptier than they usually do. So longer waits there too.

adding video to explain the full issue, which is more than just the above line.



there were also TWO MORE lanes of pedestrian traffic in the SAME walkway.



It’s not a fluke, either - we were directed straight into the bottleneck. (You can hear it in the background.) pic.twitter.com/nhSB3o8gXm — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) July 11, 2020 @carlyewisel

While the park grounds themselves seem to be running according to plan and with apparently effective measures, it's still pretty clear that funneling people in from the beginning is something Disney and co. will have to tighten up. Journalist Carlye Wisel documented some of the s***show from outside -- she decided it was so bad, she left.

Of course, this comes with a backdrop of spiking coronavirus cases throughout the U.S., especially in Florida -- which recorded its highest case count Friday since July 4 and nearly 500 new hospitalizations ... the highest on record there since the pandemic began.