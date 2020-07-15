Colin Kaepernick's Charity Gives over $1.75 Mil to Aid 'Black and Brown Communities'

Exclusive

Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp is using more than $1.75 mil to help out "Black and Brown communities" -- making big moves to fight COVID and help people who are behind bars.

Here's the gist of the breakdown ...

COVID-19 Relief -- The Org. believes "COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Black and Brown communities" and has earmarked $800,000 in grants to 13 groups that help people affected by the pandemic.

Legal Defense Initiative -- The Org. has said it will help pay legal defense for people arrested in protests after the killing of George Floyd.

We're told, KYRC continues to expand on the defense initiative it was managing nationwide by giving a $500,000 collaborative grant to the National Lawyers Guild to support the defense of thousands of cases throughout the country.

Bail Funds -- KYRC has dedicated $200,000 to various groups in cities like Atlanta, Detroit, Miami and more to help cover bail funds.

Essential Living Costs/Rent Relief -- $450k in grants to groups in various cities.

A rep for Colin's organization says it has also teamed up with Impossible Foods to help people experiencing food insecurity since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The group also tells us, "KYRC is proud of the breadth and depth of our community impact during these difficult times."