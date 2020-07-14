Major League Soccer Players Take Knee, Raise Fists In Pre-Game Tribute
Major League Soccer Players Take Knee, Raise Fists ... In Pre-Game Tribute
7/14/2020 6:27 AM PT
Powerful moment on the field at the Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC game in Orlando where ALL of the players took a knee in a powerful moment of silence right before kickoff.
Even the ref got down on a knee.
Some players raised a clenched fist -- including Chicago Fire striker C.J. Sapong.
As the camera panned around the field, we didn't see one person -- players, coaches, linesmen, etc -- who didn't participate in the tribute.
After roughly 30 seconds, the ref blew the whistle, people stood and clapped -- and play began.
Obviously, the kneeling is to put a spotlight on police brutality and racial injustice ... clearly inspired by Colin Kaepernick.
Interesting to note, the national anthem was NOT playing during the kneeling demonstration.
The game is part of the MLS is Back tournament -- currently taking place inside of a bubble environment in Orlando, Florida.
Just last week, players from Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF held a similar tribute before they kicked off ... only that one lasted 8 minutes and 46 seconds as a way to put a spotlight on George Floyd.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.