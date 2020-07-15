Drake's Pandemic Getaway to Barbados Continues with Shirtless Beach Time

Drake's been ballin' -- and now beachin' -- down in the Caribbean ... and the shirtless rapper's giving everyone a look at how he was doing in quarantine ... and it's pretty good.

As we told you ... Drizzy zipped to Barbados in his private jumbo jet this week with his entourage, and after hitting up the basketball court and snapping pics with local fans, it looks like he's enjoying more low-key vibes on the sand.

Drake was spotted dipping his toes in the water with some pals, and it looks like a cameraman was also on hand ... but it's unclear what he's filming.

The rapper's ever-increasing collection of tattoos is on full display, which includes several portraits of family members, Lil Wayne, Aaliyah, Denzel Washington, his father's old mug shot ... and so many more.

Drake's not quite as chiseled as he's looked in past, but he still looks damn good.