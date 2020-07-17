'Big Brother' Season 22 Crew Will be in Quarantine Bubble Like Cast

Exclusive

"Big Brother" is on its way back -- 'rona be damned -- but it's not just the all-star cast that will be quarantining together to make it happen ... the crew must too.

Sources close to production of season 22 tell TMZ ... the people working on the popular reality competition will be taking a page out of the NBA's book, and staying in a bubble.

We're told the crew members will reside in RVs by the set -- otherwise known as the 'Big Brother' house -- but will be swapped out monthly.

Our sources say the system will work like this -- one month on for the crew, then 2 weeks off followed by 2 weeks in quarantine ... then back on. A typical 'BB' season lasts around 3 months.

Those familiar with the show know ... although the 'Big Brother' Houseguests don't directly interact with the people running the show ... the crew must still enter the house to haul in supplies, make repairs, and set up the competitions.

So, it's just as important for the cast to remain safe and take every COVID-19 precaution as the cast.

As we first told you ... CBS is busting out some of its All-Star Houseguests from seasons past for the upcoming season, which is tentatively scheduled to begin shooting later this summer after already being delayed.