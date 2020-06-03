NBA Gunning For 22-Team Comeback In Orlando, Plan Approval Coming

Breaking News

The NBA's returning in a big way ... league officials are expected to approve a plan for a 22-team July comeback in Orlando, according to multiple reports.

The expectation is the 16 teams currently in the playoff picture will be joined by 6 more in a July 31 return ... all in a bubble-like atmosphere at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida.

Of course, that would mean 8 teams will remain at home for the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Under the plan, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans, Trailblazers, Suns, Kings and Spurs would join the top 8 seeds in the West in the return. The Wizards, meanwhile, would tag along with the top 8 seeds in the East.

The plan is expected to feature a play-in style tournament for the teams vying for the 8th and final spot ... while the others already firmly in the playoffs will play 8 more regular-season games to determine seeding.

The league is expected to ratify the plan Thursday.

Of course, it's huge news ... assuming the pandemic allows it, the NBA will now join the NHL in comebacks this summer.

The plan also seems to satisfy those with concerns over a return ... remember, Trailblazers star Damian Lillard said he would NOT play in games if his team wasn't given a fair shot at the playoffs.

Seems this accomplishes that and more.