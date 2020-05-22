Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Breaking News

Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for COVID-19 ... and he's sharing his diagnosis in hopes of convincing people the "virus is serious and should not be taken lightly."

The New York Knicks legend and Georgetown University men's basketball coach announced his diagnosis Friday afternoon, and GU says he is under care and in isolation at a hospital near the school's campus in Washington D.C.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020 @CoachEwing33

The NBA Hall of Famer adds ... "I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."