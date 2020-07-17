Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Proposes To GF Marissa Mowry, She Said Yes!

Breaking News

There's a ring in Clemson superstar Trevor Lawrence's future even if the season is canceled ... 'cause the QB proposed to his longtime GF -- and she said YES!!!

Lawrence -- a Heisman hopeful in 2020 -- has been dating Marissa Mowry since early 2016 ... and decided to pop the question at Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Friday.

Pictures capturing the moment show a fully suited Lawrence get on one knee in the middle of the field and present the ring to a shocked Mowry.

"FOREVER," the 2018 national champ said on Instagram. "You’re everything I’ve dreamed of. I love you and can’t wait to marry you."

Of course, Trevor and Marissa have been together for several years ... dating back to way before he was one of the best players in college football.

In fact, Mowry famously predicted Lawrence would become a champ all the way back in 2017 ... when the dude was still in HS!!

"Easiest YES of my life!!!" Marissa said of the proposal. "I love you always Trevor"