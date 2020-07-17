Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoing Cancer Treatment, Says She Can Still Work

Breaking News

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently completed a round of chemotherapy to treat "a recurrence of cancer" ... but insists she's still fully able to sit on the Supreme Court.

RBG says she began the cancer treatment on May 19 after a February biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. She says the chemo is yielding positive results -- and no new disease -- and she'll continue biweekly treatments.

The legendary justice points out that her recent hospitalization was to remove gall stones and treat an infection, but was unrelated to the cancer.

Ginsburg adds ... throughout her health issues, she has maintained an active daily routine and been keeping up with all her Supreme Court work.