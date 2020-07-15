Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged from Hospital After Possible Infection

Breaking News

Breathe a sigh of relief ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been sprung from the hospital, and she's back at home recovering.

The Supreme Court Justice was discharged Wednesday from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, one day after she was admitted with a possible infection after experiencing fever and chills.

An S.C. spokesperson says ... "She is home and doing well."

The 87-year-old underwent an endoscopic procedure Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that she got last August. It was initially reported she'd be receiving antibiotic treatments and hospitalized for a few days.

Looks like she's ahead of schedule.