Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection

Breaking News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in the hospital and is being treated for a possible infection.

The Supreme Court Justice was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital early Tuesday morning for treatment. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., Monday night after experiencing fever and chills.

RBG underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that she got last August. The 87-year-old Justice is now resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

You'll recall Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital a little over 2 months ago after she was treated for a benign gallbladder condition. She's one tough cookie though. Remember, she's been treated for cancer 4 times.