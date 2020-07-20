Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Tried to Get Him Committed In Hospital

Kanye West has turned on his own family in the midst of what we're told is a major bipolar episode ... targeting Kris Jenner, comparing his life to the movie "Get Out" and accusing Kim Kardashian of trying to commit him to a mental hospital.

In a series of tweets Monday night, Kanye revealed his wife's plan to get him help ... just 24 hours after a bizarre and, at times, incoherent campaign rally in South Carolina. Kanye said, "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday."

West also took aim at his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and shared a text he sent Kris that urged her to call and to stop ignoring him. He then mentioned some of Kim's career choices, implying Kris was behind them ... and saying Kim would never do that to her own daughter.

He tweeted, "I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God. I’m at the ranch ... come and get me."

Shia LaBeouf was also brought into Monday's rant, Kanye accused him of being a no-show to first the YZY GAP photoshoot. He also dragged Anna Wintour into the mix ... accusing her of first talking down on his GAP collab only to call him later, "kissing my ass."

It also appears Kanye has some serious beef with his family living in L.A. and not Wyoming full time, saying, "I love my wife. My family must live next to me. It’s not up to E or NBC anymore."

TMZ broke the story, members of Kanye's family and close circle were left extremely concerned and upset after Sunday's rally in South Carolina. West talked about guns, politics and at one point was brought to tears when sharing a story that revealed he talked to Kim about getting an abortion when she was pregnant with North.