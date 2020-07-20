UFC's Gilbert Burns Declared 'COVID-Free,' Ready to Fight Kamaru Usman

UFC's Gilbert Burns I'm COVID-Free!!! ... Ready to Fight Usman
7/20/2020 10:53 AM PT
Gilbert Burns is finally healthy!!!
The UFC star says he's finally tested NEGATIVE for coronavirus, 2 weeks after he was pulled from his title fight with Kamaru Usman.
Remember, Burns -- who recently beat Tyron Woodley to earn his title shot -- was supposed to be the main event at UFC 251 on Fight Island.
But, Burns got the Rona, and everything went downhill from there -- he was replaced by Jorge Masvidal and he's been quarantined ever since.
The good news ... 34-year-old Burns got retested at a lab in Jupiter, Florida on July 16 -- and the results just came back negative! Congrats!
He even posted the results document on social media!
Covid Free! 🙏🏾— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 20, 2020 @GilbertDurinho
Sem Corona! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/A6Pb4srIaP
So, what does it mean for Gilbert and the UFC?
Dana White has said he's the next in line for a title shot against Usman!
There is one minor speed bump -- Kamaru received a 180-day medical suspension due to the potential of a broken nose suffered in the Masvidal fight -- but there's a chance he could be cleared to return earlier if doctors allow.
Get well soon ... and let's fight!!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.