Man Yells N-Word in Brooklyn, Attacks Guy Recording Him

Play video content @Vote4Beckford

A despicable man spewed a racist epithet at someone he felt was blocking his car ... then turned his vitriol toward the guy recording his disgusting behavior.

Check out this video from Brooklyn ... the racist gets out of his car and screams at a person to get out of the middle of the street, then unloads with the n-word.

He then realizes a guy walking by is recording the incident, and he seems surprised and pissed off, and then launches into a homophobic tirade followed by a full-on physical assault. The racist steals the man's phone and slams it on the ground.

The racist dude insists he doesn't care if the video gets posted online -- he even says he'll win fans because of it.