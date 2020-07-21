NFL Expected to Let Players Wear Helmet Decals to Honor Victims

Breaking News

The NFL is "likely" to allow players to wear special helmet decals in 2020 honoring victims of police brutality, racism or cops killed in the line of duty.

It's not a done deal yet, according to Front Office Sports ... but the league is working with the NFL Players Association to iron out the final details.

The decals will feature the initials of the person the player wants to honor -- for example "G.F." for George Floyd.

According to the report, the individual players will decide who they want to honor on their helmets -- it will not be mandated by the team.

So, in theory ... teams can have several different players with mismatched decals on their helmets.

"You might have one team with 15 different decals,” NFL Network's Steve Wyche told F.O.S.

Unclear if players will have to clear the name of the people they want to honor with the league before displaying ... but the report says, "tributes could range from African American victims of racism to police officers slain in the line of duty."

Wyche told F.O.S., the league and the P.A. are "still in discussions. But, this sounds like it’s going to happen."