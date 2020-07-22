Cam Newton Works Out With Shirtless Julian Edelman, 'Great Ball!'

Breaking News

Bill Belichick's going to LOVE this ...

Cam Newton brought out yet another Patriots receiver for a throwing sesh in L.A. this month ... this time getting in some reps with Julian Edelman -- who's already praising the team's new QB!!

Cam posted a clip of their workout on Wednesday ... and it shows him throwing a dart of a football to a shirtless Edelman -- who loved the pass so much, he shouted out the QB in the vid.

"It very well could be like that," Edelman says after making the reception. "Great ball!"

Of course, Cam's worked out with just about every top New England wideout since signing with the team a few weeks ago ... he's had multiple L.A. sessions with Mohamed Sanu and N'Keal Harry in the last few weeks.

But, a workout with Jules is far more significant ... Edelman is the team's WR1 -- and the biggest leader on the squad now that Tom Brady's gone.

We're assuming more footage and details from the workout are on the way ... but seems Julian liked it all -- he reposted Cam's vid on social media with emojis of eyeballs and a shush sign.